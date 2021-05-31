The new pioneer announces the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to own a new flagship ship built for £ 200m, marking the UK’s exit from the European Union.
The basics are in brief
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to build a new national pioneer.
- The ship is said to cost 255 million francs.
- Great Britain will have a flagship for the first time since 1997.
The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson (56), wants to send a signal for the UK to leave the European Union. The prime minister wants to build a new national flagship for 200 million pounds (the equivalent of more than 255 million francs).
According to Spiegel.de reports, Great Britain will receive a pilot for the first time since 1997. The royal yacht Britannia has been decommissioned and has remained anchored as a museum in Scotland ever since.
However, the new ship is set to play a completely different role. As Johnson emphasized, it should “embody England as a large and independent maritime trading nation.” It should also hold high-level trade talks and political summit meetings.
Construction of the ship is scheduled to begin at Downing Street next year and will take about five years. The ship will then operate for about 30 years. Governors are pushing to name the ship after Prince Philip, the recently deceased husband of Queen Elizabeth II.