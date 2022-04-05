The new Omigron variant XE was discovered in the UK

The UK health agency has not yet determined how infectious the new Omigron variant XE is compared to previous strains of Covit-19.

A new strain of the Omigron variant of Govit-19 has been discovered in the UK. According to the UK health care agency UKHSA, it is still too late to determine the rate of spread of the XE variant.

There is not enough evidence

The UK has reported an increase in Govt cases in recent weeks. As of March 22, there are 637 new cases of XE mutation. From UKHSA data So far most of the cases have been in London, east and south east England.

Although this figure accounts for only a small fraction of Govt cases, preliminary studies show that the XE variant shows a growth rate of 9.8 percent over the theft variant, which was previously considered highly contagious.

According to the UKHSA – mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains – research is underway to learn more about this reversal variant. Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Senior Medical Consultant, explains:

This particular restructuring, XE, has shown a variable growth rate, and we have not yet been able to confirm whether this has any real growth benefit. So far, there is insufficient evidence to make any conclusions about the spread, severity, or efficacy of the vaccine.

Nothing to worry about

According to the UKHSA, little is known about the transmission rate, severity or vaccine efficacy of the XE variant, as such remodeling is very common and often dies quickly. Professor Hopkins describes:

Restorative variants are not uncommon, especially when many variants are in circulation, and many have been identified so far during infections. Like most other species, most die relatively quickly.

Despite this, there is evidence of community outreach in the UKHSA UK, although less than 1 per cent of cases are registered in the region.

