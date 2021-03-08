The new iPhone feature will notify you when you are being tracked

A new job was discovered in iOS 14.5 betaWill warn Apple, city, cat Users are tracked when they have an unknown item Find my app. The Find My app is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.

The setting, known as Item Safety Alerts, appears to be an attempt to prevent stalking with AirTags, according to iOS developer and Apple blogger Benjamin Mayo.

Mayo tweeted, “If someone is hiding a secret sticker on your property, your phone will notice you and warn you.” “The setting is enabled by default, which makes sense. However, the fact that you can disable it at all means that doing so will trigger false positive warnings under certain circumstances.”

Users who choose to turn off the setting will receive a warning that the owner of an unknown object can see its location and that they will no longer receive notifications if an unknown object is found moving with them.

Although not officially released yet, AirTags are said to have been in development by Apple since at least April 2019. Mac Rumors posted screenshots From a potential project. According to the report, AirTags codenamed “B389” are small, keychain-sized devices that can be attached to everyday objects. Items were originally retired on iOS 13.

If an item is misplaced with AirTag, Apple users can flag “Lost Mode”. If another iPhone user encounters the missing item, they can view the item’s owner contact information and contact them via phone or SMS.

AirTags will compete with the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and Tile’s upcoming ultra-fast tape tracker, according to the edge. Tile hardware for hunting has been misused in the past. ABC 13 Mentioned That woman from Houston was repeatedly followed by her ex-husband with tiles in July 2018. She also told a former beauty queen. ABC News In April 2016, a stalker reportedly hacked her phone with a similar Tile device.

The new feature comes as Apple plans to expand it Find my app For use with third-party accessories.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.