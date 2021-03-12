The new home of Sky Sports Formula 1 motorsport enters its first season: Sky Formula 1® shows / Nico Rosberg becomes the new Sky expert

Sky Sport F1 will begin broadcasting on March 12 with a test drive from Bahrain

The season starts in Bahrain from March 26th only on Sky Sport F1

World Championship newcomer: Nico Rosberg completes the expert team

Live broadcast of Bahrain’s first Sky Sport F1 weekend race on site: Sky experts Timo Glock, Ralf Schumacher, commentator Sascha Roos as well as reporter Sandra Baumgartner and Presenter Peter Hardenacke

Seasonal technology magazine “GP Confidential” about the teams’ most important technical updates

For a one-on-one racing experience: many innovative functions for Sky Q customers, such as the onboard cameras, the race track channel, and the “What did I miss?”

Comprehensive daily coverage of Formula 1 on Sky Sports News and digitally skysportaustria.at And also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

The anticipation is huge. Tomorrow Friday, the first non-stop motorsports channel in Austria will start Sky Sport F1. In approximately two weeks, Formula 1® will begin the new season. Sky only shows all 23 live race weekends. Motorsports fans can look forward to a newcomer at the World Championships in Sky. Former Formula 1® driver and world champion Nico Rosberg joins the Sky Sport F1 expert team. In addition to Timo Glock and Ralf Schumacher, Rosberg will accompany select races and qualification sessions on Sky as an expert, efficiently classifying and analyzing racing events. Nico Rosberg will be used across national borders for broadcasting over Sky in Germany, Austria, Great Britain and Italy. Rosberg is slated to accompany up to six Grand Prix weekends in Monaco, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Italy and Abu Dhabi.





36-year-old Nico Rosberg made his Formula racing debut at the age of 16. After succeeding in the Formula BMW Series, Formula 3 and GP2 racing series, the son of Finnish racing driver Keke Rosberg entered Formula 1® and celebrated seventh place in his first race in 2006, the Bahrain GP. After four seasons at Williams including his first two podiums in 2008, Nico Rosberg moved to Mercedes in 2010, where he became a teammate of Michael Schumacher. Nico Rosberg achieved his first starting position and his first World Championship victory in the Chinese Grand Prix in 2011. Rosberg had to concede defeat to Lewis Hamilton in 2014 and 2015 and became the vice world champion. In 2016 he finally became world champion and announced his retirement a few days later.

Strong team in Sky Sport F1 early season: Sascha Roos, Ralf Schumacher, Timo Glock, Sandra Baumgartner, and Peter Hardenacke

In the new season, Sascha Roos will comment on all Formula 1® sessions live on Sky. At his side there will always be at least one expert on the microphone during race weekends. Both Timo Gluck and Ralph Schumacher will be participating at the start of the season in Bahrain. Peter Hardenacke will oversee all the weekends of the 23rd race. Sandra Baumgartner interviews and regularly gets many votes from the drivers and team leaders.

In addition, Sky viewers will once again benefit from the concentrated production power of the European Sky Sport F1 team. A large team is on site for Sky co-productions. Thanks to close cooperation with Sky UK and Sky Italia, viewers in Germany and Austria will also watch interviews and reviews from English and Italian broadcasts as part of the reports.





Sky Sport F1: “Your New Home for Motorsport”

On the new non-stop motorsports channel Sky Sport F1, Sky is showing more motorsports live than ever before. This includes all Formula 1® sessions from the first training session to the Sunday race including press conferences, but also all Formula 2 and Formula 3 sessions as well as all live Porsche Supercups.

Viewers can look forward to longer broadcasts with more comprehensive primary reporting and analysis. The Sky Sport F1 team makes initial reports 90 minutes before the start of the race. This introduction will also be broadcast in parallel on Sky Sport News.

During the season, Sky displays the 30-minute technology magazine “GP Confidential”. For a total of 25 episodes, the format provides exclusive insights into the technical details that were critical to the success or failure of the Formula 1 Team in their Weekend Race. For this purpose, the teams’ corridors are analyzed using high-quality, detailed 3D animation and an explanation of the vehicle’s most important technical updates. A total of 25 episodes of GP Confidential will be broadcast on Sky Sport F1 and will also be available upon request on Sky Q and Sky X.

In addition to live racing, Sky Sport F1 offers a lot of exciting motorsport content. This includes documentaries and series such as the Netflix documentary “Drive to Survive” or Sky Original “Race to Perfection”. There’s also the highlight material for the exciting new Extreme E racing series.

Charlie Klasen, Executive Vice President of Sports at Sky Deutschland: “With Sky Sport F1 we ​​begin a new era of motorsport on German and Austrian television. Whether on TV, on Sky Q, digitally on social media or on podcasts – we’re giving motorsport a new home. We are making the most of all opportunities to present this wonderful sport. We are sure our viewers will be happy. “





Formula 1® on Sky Q & Sky X: everything in one place

Viewers can always watch the best of Formula 1 and motorsports on demand on Sky Q and Sky X, whatever time suits them best. Sky will also offer a multitude of content and features from the F1 TV Pro via the Sky Q receiver. With many innovative functions such as onboard cameras for all drivers, a “Pitlane Channel” and the smart function “What have I missed?” In the future, viewers can create their own one-on-one racing experience.

In addition, Sky customers can access featured videos of all sessions and the best classic races at any time using Sky Q and Sky X. All races and qualification sessions are also available in ultra-high definition HD picture quality and without commercial breaks during the race.

The worry-free all-round package for Formula 1® on Sky: always updated with Sky Sport News and Digital skysportaustria.at

Sky delivers a true 360-degree Formula 1® experience with more digital and social content on Formula 1® and motorsport than ever before. With daily reports on Sky Sport News on Free TV and Digital Plus skysportaustria.at In addition to Sky Sport’s social media channels, motorsport fans stay updated.

During race weeks, viewers will receive the latest Formula 1 information on Sky Sport News Monday through Wednesday on Formula 1®Daily. On Thursday at 5:30 pm, Sandra Baumgartner welcomes Formula 1® fans to a “warm-up – special car race” and announces the upcoming race weekend. During the “warm-up”, Sandra Baumgartner usually speaks to interview guests on site about the most exciting topics in Formula 1® Circus. The most important statements issued by the driver’s press conference were also summarized.

The race was also heavily represented on Sky Sport News at the weekend. On Saturday, Sky will display a special 15-minute show to qualify (the “Qualifying Agreement”). On Sunday, Sky will also air the preliminary reports on FREE TV and show a feature-length 30-minute show (“Race Compact”) with a detailed race summary. Weekend race wraps up the analysis presentation on Monday at 1 pm. Moderator Noah Pudelko and guests will analyze and review the most exciting events of the race weekend.

Bahrain Grand Prix live broadcast schedule on Sky Sport F1:



Thursday, March 25:

5:30 pm: “Warm Up – Motorsport Special” (also on Sky Sport News)

Friday, March 26:

11:00 am – 11:55 am: Formula 2 training

12:15 PM – 1:45 PM: Formula 1 – first free training

2:25 PM – 3:05 PM: Formula 2 Qualifiers

3:45 PM – 5:15 PM: Formula 1 – the second free training

Saturday, March 27:

11:15 AM – 12:25 PM: Formula 2 – 1st race

12:45 PM – 2:15 PM: Formula 1 – 3rd Free Training

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Formula 1 Qualifiers

5:30 PM – 6:40 PM: Formula 2 – Race Two

7:00 PM – 7:15 PM: Qualifying Agreement on Sky Sport News

9:30 PM – 9:45 PM: Sky Sport F1 Qualification Agreement

Sunday, March 28:

12:40 PM – 2:00 PM: Formula 2 – Race Three

3:30 PM – 4:55 PM: Initial Reports (also on Sky Sports News)

16:55 – 18:45: Race

6.45 PM – 7:30 PM: Analysis and interviews

21:00 – 21:30: Race Compact on Sky Sport News

22:00 – 22:30: Compact race on Sky Sport F1

Monday, March 29:

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM: Analytics Show (also on Sky Sport News, calling 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM)

