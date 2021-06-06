The new Good Life – SWERY game will be released in the fall of 2021

at good life, the new game from SWERY, there are some changes, the release of which is not only postponed to fall 2021, there is also a new publisher on board.

Originally owned by IR Corporation good life Now under Playism, which is probably the reason for the postponement. Except for a slightly longer waiting time, nothing will change for now. On Twitter confirms to anyoneThis hard work is put into the game to ensure the best possible experience.

I apologize for changing the release date from 2021 summer to 2021 fall. We work hard. And we really want to give you the best experience for your hand. So please give us more time. I love you all!#TheGoodLife – Hidetaka SWERY Skywalker (@Swery65) June 5, 2021

at good life Players take on the role of New York photographer Naomi as her life ends in the quiet rural town of Rainey Woods in England. On the surface, everyone in the village seemed to have a good life.

However, when Naomi starts paying off her debts with photography and odd jobs, she soon realizes that not everything is as it seems in “The Happiest Town on Earth”. Transformers are just the beginning of the mysteries Naomi is in good life must reveal.

good life It will be released in fall 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.