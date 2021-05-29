The new flagship is the announcement of Great Britain

May 30, 2021, 12:50 pm



London (dpa) Trade fairs, summits and diplomatic talks are to be held on the aft vessel of the royal yacht “Britannia”. Cost point: About 200 million pounds (233 million euros).



As a clear sign of Brexit, the new flagship is the UK’s representation in the world’s oceans of the future. The ship is the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997 and has since been anchored as a museum in Scotland.

Construction of the new ship is set to begin in 2022. It will be used at trade fairs, summits and diplomatic talks, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced. The name has not been chosen yet.

Johnson said the ship “will reflect Britain’s burgeoning position as a large and independent maritime trading nation.” It is “a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to being an active player on the world stage”. The cost will be around 200 million pounds (233 million euros) and the ship will operate for about 30 years. Conservative MPs are pressing for the building to be named after Prince Philip, the recently deceased husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Johnson has repeatedly stressed that after Brexit, Great Britain can now make a decision on its own trade policy. In addition, the government is arming the army and wants to become the leading naval power after the United States. However, important trade talks are currently faltering, for example with the United States, but also with Norway and Australia.

