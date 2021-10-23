The new 16-inch MacBook Pro gets hands-on experience and comparing older models at an early stage

After opening the first video clip from his chest and taking realistic pictures of it 14 inchesThe cBook Pro went online yesterday, and now it’s time to get our first 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro processor. As posted by reddit User, there is a new video online posted by a YouTuber bright awareness It shows how the new 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro actually looks and compares to the old 15-inch Intel model.

In the video, you can more clearly see all the new connections: an HDMI slot, a headphone jack, three Thunderbolt connections and also an SD connection. Plus, we’ll see how the class – or “home webcam” – works while you’re in Safari. In this case, the black tape covers everything and the cut becomes blurred.

Compared to Intel’s 15-inch model, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro looks a bit larger, although it’s a bit smaller compared to Intel’s 16-inch model.

This new MacBook Pro was presented in two versions during Apple’s “Unleashed” event: 14 and 16″. For the first time ever, the MacBook Pro has a 1080p webcam, and compared to the latest M1 processor, Apple says the M1 chip Pro can deliver 70% faster performance and twice the GPU performance compared to the previous processor.

In addition, the bezels are thinner, although the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a little heavier. Although we don’t speak Vietnamese, it’s interesting to watch an 8-minute video comparing this new Mac to the old 15-inch MacBook Pro.

According to Apple, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets will be available next Tuesday, October 26. Although pre-orders have started preparing for shipping, this is our first real demonstration of this new Mac.

Want to learn more about how it compares to other models? click here. In the video below, you can watch our first hands-on with the new Mac with the M1 Pro chip.

FTC: We use affiliate links to generate income. more.

For more Apple news, see 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC1_M997Yo