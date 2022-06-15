The neutrino sensation has yet to be confirmed – the spectrum of science

science

June 16, 2022
Faye Stephens

Experts were already treating the discovery as such a sensation that even the word “deserves a Nobel Prize”: in 2018, scientists from the “MiniBooNE” experiment at the American research laboratory Fermilab near Chicago presented it A bewildering excess of electron neutrinos in their measurements, which does not fit the classical standard model of elementary particles. But new data from the follow-up experiment “MicroBooNE” now appears: None. “The results are either in agreement with or just below the predictions of the neutrino-enhanced beam rate, and no excess of electron neutrinos was observed,” The research group writes in the current issue of “Physical Review Letters”. Goodbye Nobel Prize.

