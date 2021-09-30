The network’s standard protection measures can still be expanded

Two-factor authentication for logins: Provides a high level of security, but only 40 percent of Internet users use this precaution. Photo: Kristen Klose / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Many do not adequately protect themselves online

Additionally, just under a third (32 percent) of those surveyed had their software set to install updates – and therefore important security updates as well – automatically. And secure login can still be expanded to online services and accounts with a password and another independent component such as an extra token: only 40 percent use so-called two-factor authentication.

On the other hand, Internet users think they are really in a good position when it comes to using the latest antivirus (62 percent) and firewall software (53 percent). Many also believe that secure passwords (60 percent) already effectively protect themselves from dangers on the Internet.

Most of the participants mentioned that the main reasons for not implementing some basic protection measures are opinion poll Too complex and hard to understand security recommendations (43 percent) and too much effort (44 percent).

In 2025, people between the ages of 14 and 69 who had access to the Internet in their own homes were surveyed.

