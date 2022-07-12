The National Silk Museum of China and UNESCO jointly…

National Silk Museum of China

On July 8, 2022, Dr. It was co-authored by Feng Zhao, Honorary Director of the National Silk Museum of China, and Professor Shahbaz Khan, Director of the UNESCO Beijing Office. : Textiles and Clothing), a joint publication project of UNESCO and the National Silk Museum of China.

President of the Royal Danish Academy of Sciences Professor Marie Louise Nosch and Dr. Feng Zhao reflects the central role of textiles and clothing in human society, particularly in relation to the development of the Silk Roads.

The book’s twenty-two chapters include contributions from no fewer than 30 renowned international scholars in the field of textiles and clothing from 15 countries, including Denmark, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, South Korea, India, and Japan. Egypt, Ghana and China. The authors explain and explain the development of the Silk Roads’ textiles, technology, patterns, art, culture and function from various perspectives.

The book provides an excellent, comprehensive overview of the role textiles and fabrics have played in world history, helping readers understand the importance of this vast subject over nearly four millennia. Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Social Sciences and Humanities, said: “I am confident that this fascinating volume will be a valuable resource for professionals and interested individuals. It will deepen knowledge on this important topic and deepen our collective understanding of these cultural exchanges and their contemporary heritage. will contribute to the wider objectives of the collection.”

World-renowned historian Peter Frankoban, who wrote the foreword to the book, commented: “How patterns, colors and fashions were key elements of reflection, influence and exchange, why, when and where certain designs and motifs were adopted, and how they evolved in their new contexts.” “

