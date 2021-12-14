The National Assembly Committee does not want to look closed

The Federal Council must offer 2G at the latest, according to the response of the SGK-N published Monday evening to consultations on additional measures submitted by the Federal Council last Friday. In addition, however, no tests or mask requirements should be required for access, for example, to cultural, sports and recreational facilities or restaurants.
According to SGK-N, the Federal Council should urgently recommend the use of a certificate for private meetings with family and friends with more than five people inside. The Federal Council must take measures to limit contacts in schools or on public transport.
The federal government must pass the tariff on to the cantons
The committee also calls on the Federal Council to give the cantons clear instructions on the tests that must be taken in primary and secondary schools as soon as the first positive case appears.
Finally, the committee calls on the Federal Council to amend the Hardship Procedures Act. Compensation must be calculated annually to cover all or part of fixed costs and not just once for the duration of the crisis. (SDA)
