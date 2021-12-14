The National Assembly Committee does not want to look closed

1/5 The Health Committee of the Presidium of National Counsel to Vice President Albert Rosti opposes the closure of restaurants, bars, discos and indoor swimming pools.

2/5 The Federal Council must provide a maximum of 2G. Health Minister Alain Berset has also repeatedly emphasized in recent days that he wants to prevent lockdowns.



4/5 In addition to 2G, however, no testing or mask requirements are required to access cultural and sports facilities or restaurants, the commission found.

5/5 Finally, the Committee calls on the Federal Council to expand the scope of the Hardship Procedures Act

The Federal Council must offer 2G at the latest, according to the response of the SGK-N published Monday evening to consultations on additional measures submitted by the Federal Council last Friday. In addition, however, no tests or mask requirements should be required for access, for example, to cultural, sports and recreational facilities or restaurants.

According to SGK-N, the Federal Council should urgently recommend the use of a certificate for private meetings with family and friends with more than five people inside. The Federal Council must take measures to limit contacts in schools or on public transport.

The federal government must pass the tariff on to the cantons

The committee also calls on the Federal Council to give the cantons clear instructions on the tests that must be taken in primary and secondary schools as soon as the first positive case appears.