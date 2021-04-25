The nasal spray reduces the risk of developing infections – a healing practice

According to a study, a nasal spray with iota carragelose – a natural active ingredient of red algae – could protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection. (Photo: Iuliia Alekseeva / stock.adobe.com)

Nasal spray against coronary infections

Compliance with so-called AHA rules (keep your distance, follow hygiene rules, and wear a mask in everyday life) and vaccinations are the most important measures to protect against infection with SARS-CoV-2. Researchers are now reporting the nasal spray that can also help reduce the risk of developing infections.

According to another Message At University Hospital Erlangen, the first results of the study indicate that a special nasal spray with Iota-Carragelose – an active natural component of red algae – can protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Several lab tests have already proven the effect of Carragelose against Coronavirus in cell tests.

Reducing risk by 80 percent

The natural active ingredient Carragelose, which is obtained from red algae, forms a protective layer as a physical barrier and prevents viruses from infecting the mucous membrane, smuggling their genetic information into the cells of the mucous membranes, multiplying and spreading there.

As indicated in the announcement, this mechanism works with many cold viruses – and according to the latest results – also with SARS-CoV-2.

Professor Dr. says. Ulrich Schubert is a researcher at the Institute of Virology – Clinical and Molecular Virology at the University Hospital Erlangen.

Safe and well tolerated

This finding comes from an Argentine study with nearly 400 participants (hospital staff) who were in direct daily contact with people with COVID-19. The test subjects were evenly divided into two groups, and they used either Carragelose nasal spray four times a day or a placebo for three weeks.

According to experts, the nasal spray has been shown to be safe and well-tolerated, as in all previous clinical studies of cold viruses. In vitro research has demonstrated the antiviral effect of Carragelose against SARS-CoV-2 in various human cell systems.

Professor Schubert explains, “Together with the clinical examination, the laboratory results form the basis of a strong scientific justification that caragelose has a clear effect against SARS-CoV-2”.

Three more studies have begun

According to the information, three more clinical studies have already started on the efficacy and tolerability of Carragelose nasal spray, inhalation solution and emulsion for the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The Department of Virology at the University Hospital Erlangen is directly involved in this. Professor Schubert and his research group are collaborating with Austrian company Marinomed Biotech AG.

“As part of the studies, we are examining samples from test subjects who have used Carragelose products for the antiviral effects of Carragelose against SARS-CoV-2. The aim is to support clinical research on patients with our knowledge and capabilities,” explains Professor Schubert.

A preventive measure free from side effects

The German Hospital Hygiene Association has recommended the use of Carragelose nasal sprays for hospital staff on COVID-19 wards since December 2020. Professor Schubert says, “The general public can also use it to extend personal protective measures of prevention.”

“In light of the laboratory data, I am convinced that the widespread use of Carragelose spray is justified and could have a benefit,” says the virologist.

“On the one hand, Carragelose has practically no side effects against SARS-CoV-2, and on the other hand, it also protects against various cold viruses, for which there is extensive evidence from the laboratory and from clinical studies. The expert explains:” Every flu is prevented. Or shortening it reduces the overall burden on our health system, which can use any kind of rest. “

Also effective against variants

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), mutated virus variants are spreading rapidly around the world. The so-called British variant B.1.1.7, the South African variant B.1.351 and the Brazilian variant P.1 (20J / 501Y.V3) are under special control.

Caragelose is a polymer that coats the virus through an electrostatic reaction, thereby neutralizing it. Therefore, it should not make any difference in terms of effectiveness which virus is present, “explains Professor Schubert.

“Due to mutations that are now spreading faster and faster, we consider Carragelose a true choice in the fight against the pandemic.” (Ad)