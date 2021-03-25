The Moto G100 brings ring light and a new platform ready

The Moto G100 is Motorola’s ten-year anniversary model on Moto G smartphones.Photo: Motorola / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) The Moto G100 is Motorola’s anniversary model

Additionally, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor is 6.7 inch, 8GB capacity Additionally, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 is included with 6.7 inches, 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, WLAN6 and 5G for mobile communications. The 64MP main sensor and 16MP wide-angle camera with macro mode also has a ring light for better lighting when shooting close-ups. Two cameras are installed in the front for video conferencing. It automatically selects a good image section with a center face, and the microphones filter out ambient noise.

When connected to a screen, the Moto G100 becomes a desktop alternative. Similar to Samsung’s Dex system, web based software such as Google Use the corresponding Android documents, presentations or apps. The supplied USB-C dock creates the connection, and in desktop mode, it blows cooling air into the back of the phone. You can watch Android games and movies in large format on connected TVs.

The Moto G100 is available in stores for around 500 euros, with a dock and a connecting cable for the larger screens in the package.