“The most dangerous thing in science is man.”

ASCH. Paul Lung from Aschach presents a thriller as his second work. In a conversation with Tepes, the young author talks about his publishing house and his image of the guild.

Tips: What is “renewal” about? To whom can you recommend the book?

lung: I really wanted to write a science fiction novel, but while working on it I realized that the same thing could happen today. I would recommend this book to readers who are passionate about engaging stories related to society and technology. It’s about the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy in China and what a hacking attack on a French research lab could do to him.

Tips: The topics of genetic engineering and globalization often appear in the book, so why is there such an emphasis?

lung: In private research, I dealt extensively with the technique of gene scissors. This technology is making great strides now, but we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do with it. I wanted to introduce this topic in the current global network system.

Tips: How does search work?

lung: In this case, research led to the book, I started studying technology and the idea for the story came naturally. After I drew the history paper, I started writing.

Tips: The book presents: “The only thing dangerous in science and technology is people.” What do you mean by that?

Lung: This is a quote from me, which I think gets to the heart of the book. Technology is not bad in itself, and it can only be used for good and bad deeds. What matters is what a person does with it.

Tips: What are the challenges in writing?

lung: The biggest challenge is creating images in people’s heads. Pictures should be created with the help of letters only. It is important for me to take the reader with me entirely to work.

Tips: How would you describe your vision for the future?

lung: I think you have to understand the past in order to understand the future. Until now, humans have always misused technology, so this will continue to happen.

Tips: You yourself have set up a publishing house that has published the book. How did this happen?

lung: I worked for another publisher and then founded Hybrid Verlag with three colleagues. We now have 20 people working for the publishing house, many of our authors have already published several times with us, and we have been able to publish nearly 70 books since 2017.