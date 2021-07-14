Coastal flooding can pose a high risk, especially in low-lying areas. As of 2030, according to researchers, it could occur more frequently.

A lot is expected in the next few decades, especially on the coasts of the United States. In 2019 alone, the USA saw more than 600 people there flood. NASA does this for this Mouth Official and perform black eye predictions for the years between 2030 and 50.





Moon: inundation leads to more floods

Some studies are currently focusing on what is known as libration. This is the real or apparent descent of the moon. Not only can this effect be observed on the Earth’s moon, it has a significant impact on our tides.

In 2018, the frequency of flooding increased in 75 percent of places on the East Coast and Gulf of the USA compared to previous years. By 2030, NASA researchers expect flooding to occur at a rate of seven to 15 days per year. For comparison, it will be around two to six days in 2021.

Flooding has become a ‘public health problem’

“In the mid-2030s in particular, the frequency [Hochwassern] rapid increase in many coastal areas of the United States”, write the scientists in the context of a a study, which they published in the journal Nature Climate Change. By 2050, shaking should result in flooding at a rate of 25 to 75 days per year.

“It is the cumulative effect over time that will have an effect,” explained Also the study’s lead author, Phil Thompson, assistant professor at the University of Hawaii. “If there is flooding 10 or 15 times a month, a company cannot continue to operate if its parking lot is flooded. People lose their jobs because they cannot get to work. Sewer leaks become a public health problem.”

