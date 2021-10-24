The Molasses Flood is developed by CD Projekt Studio

Despite ongoing problems with Cyberpunk, CD Projekt wants to tackle new projects once again. For example, take over the studio of The Molasses Flood.
The basics in brief
- Boston-based studio The Molasses Flood will operate under CD Projekt in the future.
- The acquisition was recently confirmed by the developer of Cyberpunk 2077.
- The development studio should have great creative freedom under the new management.
in a Controversial Polish game studio The big news was announced on Friday. CD Projekt will take over from US studio independent development The Molasses Flood. Meanwhile, a new project was also announced.
CD Projekt gives creative freedom in the molasses deluge
The independent studio that was founded in Boston is still underrated. However, the company was founded in 2014 by some veterans From developing titles Like Halo or Guitar Hero. The work of The Molasses Flood led by CD Projekt Red can be very exciting.
the first Branded Project for Project CD It should be treated soon. However, no further details were disclosed.
Despite this takeover, the deluge of molasses will continue to retain its own identity. “Since the beginning of the molasses deluge, our goal has been to develop games that touch and inspire people,” said studio head Forrest Dowling. “We can’t look forward to continuing our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team.”
