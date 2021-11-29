The mission is upside down – Tom Cruise climbs into the wing to make a huge move – people

Being one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood is a risky business.

The best example of this was given by Tom Cruise (59) again. While filming his new movie “Mission Impossible 8”, he climbed the wings of a small plane for an adventure in Duxford (Great Britain).



The camera shoots a Hollywood actor in the cockpitPhoto: SplashNews.com





Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane 1941 with the pilot seated in the backPhoto: SplashNews.com





Cruise wore his seat belt while the plane was spinning in the open skyPhoto: SplashNews.com



It was hanging upside down as the plane rotated several times on its own axis to perform a double loop in the air.

So it seemed that the actor was sitting up straight.

Cruz is known for performing such stunts himself – and this time, too, they are clearly recognizable.



If you want to watch these scenes in the cinema, then you have to be patient until July 2023. Then “Mission Impossible 8” begins.Photo: SplashNews.com

