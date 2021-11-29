The mission is upside down – Tom Cruise climbs into the wing to make a huge move – people

Being one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood is a risky business.
The best example of this was given by Tom Cruise (59) again. While filming his new movie “Mission Impossible 8”, he climbed the wings of a small plane for an adventure in Duxford (Great Britain).
It was hanging upside down as the plane rotated several times on its own axis to perform a double loop in the air.
So it seemed that the actor was sitting up straight.
Cruz is known for performing such stunts himself – and this time, too, they are clearly recognizable.
