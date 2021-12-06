The Matrix Awakens: Update: Technical demo for PS5 and XSX now preloading

With “The Matrix Resurrections,” the continuation of the sci-fi movie franchise is in for a start – and it’s clear that there must also be a new gaming experience to go along with it.

Update: Technical demo for PS5 and XSX is now preloaded (December 6, 2021)

Things went fast! From now on, you can already download a technical demo for Unreal Engine 5 called The Matrix Awakens. Preload is available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S from Microsoft, but the full demo of the gaming experience won’t take place until later in the week — likely as part of the Game Awards.

The download is a whopping 29 GB. Responsible for the good piece is Epic Games in collaboration with members of the team behind the original Matrix movie, including Lana Wachowski. The gaming experience is described as a “wild ride” into the world of The Matrix – featuring performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. The technology demo aims to give an impression of the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.

Original message: It looks like the PS5 game experience planned for the movie (December 6, 2021)

After many years, the legendary Matrix movie series will be running again this December, and fans will be already excited to see what the theme of “The Matrix Resurrections” will be. On December 22, the green light will be given in cinemas and then reveal the continuation of the story of the original trilogy. But it is clear that it will not stop there.

A new leak from Reddit user the_andshrew and further speculation on the net suggest that there must also be a new gameplay experience to match the movie. It will probably not be a complete title, but rather a fairly small part.

This is supposed to be called The Matrix Awakens and is based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. The above image is found in the PlayStation Network data system; In this context, the PlayStation 5 was specifically mentioned. It remains to be seen if the game experience will also appear on other platforms.

The new Unreal Engine 5 was only introduced in May 2020 and has been in Early Access ever since; The number of projects using Epic Games’ next generation engine is still fairly manageable, so the separate Matrix offering is more important than it really is.

The official announcement is still pending, but it can be expected at The Game Awards on December 9th. why? Then the film’s lead actors, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, will appear and present an award.