The maid gives the employers toilet water to drink

1/2 Disgusting action in Singapore: maid gives her boss water from the toilet to drink (avatar).

2/2 For this, the 32-year-old must go to prison for a month.

A maid in Singapore gave her employers water to drink from the toilet – she is now being held for a month.

The local newspaper “Today” reported, citing the judiciary, that the 32-year-old Filipino girl was accused of spitting in a water jug ​​and using expensive cosmetics owned by the hostess.

The cameras caught the maid

These acts were discovered after the family was suspected of installing cameras in the house. The woman confessed to the actions when she was supposed to be terminated by the responsible employment agency.

Lawyers for the defendants said in court that their client had been mistreated by their employers. The couple took her cell phone and misfeed her. In addition, the couple owed a salary of two months.