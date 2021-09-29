World

The maid gives the employers toilet water to drink

Esmond Barker

A maid in Singapore gave her employers water to drink from the toilet – she is now being held for a month.

The local newspaper “Today” reported, citing the judiciary, that the 32-year-old Filipino girl was accused of spitting in a water jug ​​and using expensive cosmetics owned by the hostess.

