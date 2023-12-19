The Lost Ark: The 2024 Roadmap is here

Source: Amazon Games

December 19, 2023 at 1:05 pm –

Officials at Smilegate and Amazon Games have published a new roadmap for Lost Ark. Here you can find out what new content such as classes and raids will be hitting the live servers of the online role-playing game from January to April.

Officials at Smilegate and Amazon Games did just that On the official website A new roadmap for Lost Ark has been released. Here you can find out what new content such as classes and raids will be hitting the live servers of the online role-playing game from January to April. According to the developers, this is not a complete list of all features, but “just” the highlights. Here is the summary:

Highlights as of January 2024

Prilshaza – Infernal difficulty: “Infernal” is the most difficult type of Legion raid. There you have to prove that you are one of the best in Arkesia and work hard to gain corresponding fame. Instead of the normal rewards like gear, materials, and everything else you normally get in a Legion Raid, Infernal rewards your victory with titles, achievements, fortress buildings, and more! For the “Infernal” Brelshaza difficulty, you need item level 1,560 and have a full build setup in the format book for content alignment.









The new roadmap for Lost Ark is here!

Source: Amazon Games





Highlights as of February 2024

Celebrating the second anniversary : By participating in the Arkesia Festival, players can celebrate the second anniversary of the Lost Ark. There will be a new co-op mission every week during the festival for players to take part in. You can earn tokens in several ways and redeem them for valuable rewards.

: By participating in the Arkesia Festival, players can celebrate the second anniversary of the Lost Ark. There will be a new co-op mission every week during the festival for players to take part in. You can earn tokens in several ways and redeem them for valuable rewards. Valtan – extreme: Valtan returns in a new and challenging version of the raid, seeking revenge after all the cards have been played. There are two versions of Valtan – Extreme: “Normal” at item level 1,580 and “Hard” at item level 1,620.

Also read these interesting stories Lost ship: Voldi’s Wonderland – December update brings a new continent today Today, December 13, 2023, Voldis Wonderland, the first of two December updates for Lost Ark, will be released. Lost ship: There are two updates waiting for you in December – Feature Preview The Lost Ark developers have provided both updates, and they are scheduled to hit live servers in December 2023.

Highlights as of March 2024

“Crusher” category : The Breaker is a male version of the “Scrapper” class, designed to strike enemies mercilessly. The Breaker should not be underestimated with his heavy gloves, mobility, and combos that deal massive damage. The Crusher will launch alongside progression events – including the Super Mokoko Express Event and Event Power Pass.

: The Breaker is a male version of the “Scrapper” class, designed to strike enemies mercilessly. The Breaker should not be underestimated with his heavy gloves, mobility, and combos that deal massive damage. The Crusher will launch alongside progression events – including the Super Mokoko Express Event and Event Power Pass. Light of Destiny – New story quest line : In the Light of Destiny update, the location of the lost ship has been revealed, bringing us one step closer to the end of the first chapter of the story. The story answers some of the most important questions about the search for the lost ship and takes you to a new location.

: In the Light of Destiny update, the location of the lost ship has been revealed, bringing us one step closer to the end of the first chapter of the story. The story answers some of the most important questions about the search for the lost ship and takes you to a new location. Opening by Themin: Therin, King of Loterra, swore to the victor to protect the people of Loterra and Arcesia at all times, as has been the custom since the appearance of the Gates of Chaos. However, strange things happen in Loterra. Experience a new story with new quests that lead you to the Thaemine Legion Raid. To get started, you need item level 1,520.

12:58

November 2023 MMO review: Tencent breaks Pay2Win promise

Highlights as of April 2024