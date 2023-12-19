The Lost Ark: The 2024 Roadmap is here

December 19, 2023 at 1:05 pm –
Officials at Smilegate and Amazon Games did just that On the official website A new roadmap for Lost Ark has been released. Here you can find out what new content such as classes and raids will be hitting the live servers of the online role-playing game from January to April. According to the developers, this is not a complete list of all features, but “just” the highlights. Here is the summary:
Highlights as of January 2024
- Prilshaza – Infernal difficulty: “Infernal” is the most difficult type of Legion raid. There you have to prove that you are one of the best in Arkesia and work hard to gain corresponding fame. Instead of the normal rewards like gear, materials, and everything else you normally get in a Legion Raid, Infernal rewards your victory with titles, achievements, fortress buildings, and more! For the “Infernal” Brelshaza difficulty, you need item level 1,560 and have a full build setup in the format book for content alignment.
Highlights as of February 2024
- Celebrating the second anniversary: By participating in the Arkesia Festival, players can celebrate the second anniversary of the Lost Ark. There will be a new co-op mission every week during the festival for players to take part in. You can earn tokens in several ways and redeem them for valuable rewards.
- Valtan – extreme: Valtan returns in a new and challenging version of the raid, seeking revenge after all the cards have been played. There are two versions of Valtan – Extreme: “Normal” at item level 1,580 and “Hard” at item level 1,620.
Highlights as of March 2024
- “Crusher” category: The Breaker is a male version of the “Scrapper” class, designed to strike enemies mercilessly. The Breaker should not be underestimated with his heavy gloves, mobility, and combos that deal massive damage. The Crusher will launch alongside progression events – including the Super Mokoko Express Event and Event Power Pass.
- Light of Destiny – New story quest line: In the Light of Destiny update, the location of the lost ship has been revealed, bringing us one step closer to the end of the first chapter of the story. The story answers some of the most important questions about the search for the lost ship and takes you to a new location.
- Opening by Themin: Therin, King of Loterra, swore to the victor to protect the people of Loterra and Arcesia at all times, as has been the custom since the appearance of the Gates of Chaos. However, strange things happen in Loterra. Experience a new story with new quests that lead you to the Thaemine Legion Raid. To get started, you need item level 1,520.
Highlights as of April 2024
- Legion Commander Thaemen: Thaemine is an 8-player Legion raid. For “Normal” mode you need item level 1,610, and for “Hard” mode you need 1,630. “Normal” has 3 gates, while “Hard” has 4 gates. Players can receive rewards every two weeks from Portal 4 in Hard mode. There is no specific difficulty level for the Thymine Raid.
- “Equipment Bypass” progression system.: Similar to the Elixir coming in the next update, Gear Transcendence is a new system through which players can amplify and enhance the elemental effects of their gear using ancient power sealed in ruins.
- Guardian Viscal Raid: Vescal is a new Guardian Raid that starts at level 1,630 and will be released alongside Thaemine. Long ago, Fiskal willingly gave himself up to Chaos by following in Varkan’s footsteps. Viscal is a Chaos Guardian who uses sound waves to hunt down enemies. Having returned to Arcesia from another dimension, he now hunts his prey mercilessly.
