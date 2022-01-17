The Longest Road on Earth – The Wordless Art Story is Coming Soon for Nintendo Switch – ntower

After developer studio Brainwash Gang managed to hack a Kickstarter target on January 5, 2020, The longest road on earth in development. Now, two years later, it’s time and the somewhat different novel appears alongside Steam, Android, and iOS Digital For Nintendo Switch. From 25 January is a group Interactive short stories Available on the Nintendo Online Store.

In the longest road on earth, a Four short stories a, the Without any text information It said. Only your own interpretation, visual and auditory support through the different songs make up the experience. with 24 songsWho special with them all lyric He must cast a spell, accompanying the longest path on Earth. According to their own description, the short stories deal with everyday moments that aim to evoke unique interpretations and feelings for each player. In addition, the game should convince with its quiet moments. To give you an idea, take a look at the trailer:

The Longest Road on Earth Games Gallery

© Raw Fury / Brainwash Gang / TLR Games



Can you imagine the short but immersive experience?