The lockdown ended in Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, reopens after a week of tight lockdown. This was imposed after several new infections with the virus variant B.1.1.7, first identified in Great Britain, were detected in the city. With no other locally transmitted infections recorded for seven days this morning, strict restrictions were lifted.

Then, among other things, schools and stores should open regularly. In addition, his meetings of up to 100 people are permitted according to distance rules, as promised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday. The new regulations in the city of about 1.6 million people must initially apply for at least five days. In the rest of the country, anti-virus measures were lifted earlier, except for the mask requirement on local public transport.

New Zealand has a strategy to eliminate the coronavirus. The geographically isolated island country in the South Pacific with a population of 4.8 million is a model country in this pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cases of infection were discovered in New Zealand in 2016, and 26 people have died after a confirmed infection with the Coronavirus.