Fulda newspaper advisor

from: Sarah Issel

Many people like to eat yogurt every now and then. The sour milk product is said to have many health-promoting effects. This is the healthiest yogurt.

Germany – For breakfast, dinner or as a snack in between: Yogurt is touted as a healthy food and is often eaten with fruit and/or oatmeal by fitness influencers. The milk product is said to have health-promoting properties and is also said to fill the body. Of course, it's best to get healthy yoghurts from the wide range right away. He writes Heidelberg24.d.

Yogurt: The list shows healthy varieties – second place is especially good for the intestines

Yogurt is a fermented milk product produced when some lactic acid bacteria are added to milk (usually boiled) and the mixture is left at a higher temperature for a few hours. Yogurt can be used in many ways as a food, whether as a snack, a dip, cakes, ice cream or other desserts. They are delicious, light, low in calories, filling, healthy for the intestines, and a good source of protein and calcium.

Yogurt consumption in Germany in 1991 was 12.2 kg per person per year. And in 2016 it was already 16.8 kg. No wonder, because yogurt offers many benefits to the body. On the other hand, yogurt, like any dairy product, is a good source of protein, provides plenty of calcium for bones and teeth, comes with vitamins D and B12 and supports gut health with probiotic bacteria.

As is often the case with attractive advantages but also disadvantages. There are many different types of yogurt, which also vary in quality. So it may happen that sometimes you choose a good yogurt, but sometimes you choose a bad yogurt. Another big drawback is that many people suffer from milk intolerance and therefore cannot eat animal yogurt.

Greek yogurt: Low in calories, high in protein, and filling

Despite its good image, not all yogurt is healthy. For example, many types of fruit contain a lot of added sugar. It's still best to buy yogurt without fruit and then add the fruit or other toppings yourself when you get home. Like oatmeal. Basically, Greek yogurt is the healthiest. It is low in calories but very rich in proteins, and its thick, creamy texture keeps you full for a very long time. HEIDELBERG24 has healthy yoghurts at a glance:

First place: Greek yogurt

Second place: natural yogurt

Third place: Yogurt made from goat or sheep milk

Compared to natural yogurt, Greek yogurt contains approximately twice the amount of protein, almost no carbohydrates, but contains approximately 10 percent fat. Since it fills you up well, it is an ideal snack for nutrition-conscious people and athletes. However, if you regularly suffer from intestinal problems or simply want to support your intestinal flora, you should use sour milk products and therefore solid natural yoghurts. Anyone who likes to eat cheese You should also regularly choose healthier cheeses.

Natural yogurt is best for intestinal flora – pay attention to the “good bacteria”.

When shopping for natural solid yogurt, it's important to make sure that “good bacteria” such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus are listed on the package. Lactobacillus is an acid generator and has a positive effect on both constipation and diarrhea and also strengthens the intestines.

When purchasing solid natural yogurt, it is important to make sure that “good bacteria” is written on the package. © Zachary Scheurer/dpa-tmn

Because of all the health benefits that yogurt brings, it is recommended to eat it several times a week or daily. After all, yogurt is an immune system booster. A large part of immune defense occurs in the intestines, where harmful putrefactive bacteria and their toxins must be kept in check. Probiotic bacteria in yogurt fight harmful germs by producing lactic acid. if You can actually cover the yogurt with aluminum foilknown as Ludwigshafen24.

The probiotic lactic acid bacteria found in yogurt also have an anti-inflammatory and healing effect thanks to their high production of vitamins B5 and B12. A 2018 study by Oxford University also found that daily consumption of yogurt can significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack: by about 20% in men and up to 30% in women. Consuming yogurt promotes healthy bones and teeth and also reduces the risk of vaginal infections. (rah)