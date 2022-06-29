The ‘Let’s Dance’ finalist talks about his relationship status and reveals the details

Here Matthias Meester was seen during the fifteenth season of “Let’s Dance.”Photo: dpa / Rolf Vennenbernd

At least since his participation in “Let’s Dance” Matthias Meester has not only been known to sports fans. After the end of his career in 2021, which the former track and field athlete and Paralympic star achieved by winning the European Para Championship, Matthias participated in the 15th season of the RTL dance show in 2022. Along with professional dancer Renata Lusin, the 35-year-old showed He is also a talented dancer and artist. In the end, these qualities were rewarded with a third place in Let’s Dance.

With his participation in the popular form, Matthias’ level of awareness also increased and the fan base of the former athlete grew steadily. During the current “Let’s Dance” season, some female fans have applied to him, as he revealed in an interview. In this context, he also talked about his relationship status and revealed what he values ​​most in women.

“Let’s Dance”: Matthias Meester with plain text on relationship status

in conversation withcelebrity flashThis year’s “Let’s Dance” finalist revealed that he was single. However, he had enough offers to change that, as he kept declaring:

“I would be lying if I said there’s no news. I’ve also read a lot and I’m happy about that.”

He added that he also thinks it’s cool, but it’s still available. Clearly, one of them was not among the messengers. However, at the same time, he also admitted that he got into a conversation with the ladies when he received nice messages and was not averse to personal meetings. And what does the woman of Mathias dreams look like? Matthias told Promeflash that he likes taller women with a sense of humor.

Mathias takes action against online insults

Unfortunately, Matthias has not only encountered positive news online. Due to his short stature, the former competitive athlete had to put up with some malicious comments. Dog professional Martin Rotter, a friend of Mathias, made the insults public. Matthias said in this regard RTL-an interview: “It shocked me to see people think of me this way or spread hate speech like that.”

Fortunately, he was “a self-confident man, so he didn’t knock me out.” However, he admitted that hatred was met with him “But of course it made you think.” He added that he and his friend Martin Reuter are now suing the woman who insulted him.

(Swiss)