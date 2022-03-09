science

The legendary polar research vessel: the discovery of the wreckage of the ‘Stamina’

March 9, 2022
Faye Stephens

For eight months, “Endurance” defied the pressure of the Antarctic ice pack, and finally gave in: the ice crushed the side of the hull, the water penetrated inside and on November 21, 1915 it sank into the depths. When the ice closed over the gap, all traces of their presence were erased. So far in March 2022, 107 years later, a camera tracked a remote-controlled underwater vehicle beneath the exceptionally well-preserved wreck.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.