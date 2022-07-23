The legend is alive! Live A Live released today for Nintendo Switch, Gütsel Online and OWL live

The legend is alive! Live A Live released today for Nintendo Switch

The unique role-playing game is available in Europe for the first time and shines in HD 2D graphics

Players take a captivating journey through the most diverse eras of history

with the atmosphere in high resolution 2D graphics. Revised soundtrack, classic shines in a new splendor

It was originally released only in Japan for Super Famicom, and now for the first time players in Europe can immerse themselves in Live A Live

Many heroes, many stories, many lives to live! In Live A Live, today, Nintendo Switch fans will be immersed in many interwoven stories spanning many different eras. The role-playing classic was only released in Japan for Super Famicom, and is now also available in Europe for the first time. On the Nintendo Switch, the game shines with HD 2D graphics – a style that has already characterized Triangle Strategy and Octopath Traveler. Show more game impressions in the trailer. Classic comes to life! on Nintendo's Youtube channel. And if you want to start the adventure right away, you can download the free trial from the Nintendo eShop and transfer the progress you made when you purchased the full version to the full version.

Live A Live tells distinct stories across multiple chapters, each with unique game mechanics, locations and characters. Players can customize their adventure by choosing the order in which they unlock chapters: Will they start out in the Wild West as a stray with a bounty on their heads? Or rather as a shinobi on a secret mission in the twilight of Edo Japan? No matter which class you choose, each character offers a set of unique abilities for the turn-based combat system.

Live Live for Nintendo Switch was produced by Takashi Tokita. He was the director of the original game and is known for his work on Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy IV. The newly arranged soundtrack was directed by famous composer Yoko Shimomura, who also contributed to Final Fantasy XV and the Kingdom Hearts series. So starting today, players in Europe will have the opportunity to experience a unique chapter in RPG history for the first time with Live A Live on the Nintendo Switch.

