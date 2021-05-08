The Lechner works well in the beginning – the mountain bike

Did well at first: Eva Lichner. © os

This weekend, the Mountain Bike World Cup kicks off in Alpstadt (Germany). A short run to start race was held, with Eva Leichner showing a good performance.

In the short track race, an Eban woman finished ninth, giving Leichner the self-confidence to be the real highlight of the weekend, the Sunday Cross Country Race, which will be held from 11.15am. Then there will also be Greta Sewald, who was not part of the short track race on Friday. By the way, this competition was won by French world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot, who surpassed Linda Endergand (Switzerland) and Annie Lust (Great Britain).

In the men’s category, Dutchman Matteo van der Paul, who defeated Frenchman Victor Kurtzky and Swiss Nino Shorter, won. For Gerhard Kirchbaumer, the race did not go according to plan: he finished 36th. His strength lies in the cross country race, which starts at 3 pm on Sunday. On Friday, Azzurro’s best player was Luca Braidot, who finished eighth.

Author: It is