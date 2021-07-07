The latest Chrome OS update should slow Chromebooks to a crawl

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the models that has been reported to be affected by the latest Chrome OS update. picture : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

Google has introduced a small update to Chrome OS down the tail End of June, it is now Chromebook Users see The result is performance problems. One of the main problems he is An absurdly high CPU load can slow down your Chromebook.

Chrome OS تشغيل Version 91.0.4472.147 fell last week, had brought With it the usual list of bug fixes and security updates for Major update for Chrome OS Payment was made at the beginning of June.

With the arrival of the update, users began to Bug Reports and the Publish About suffering slowed down Chromebooks crash and lag severely. by doing Official bug reportUsers have screenshots of . published DiagnosisThis indicates that the CPU stops working when it is busy and rolls back to its maximum rate. If the OS throttles the processor too much, it makes it almost useless when you try to navigate elsewhere in Chrome OS.

but the The error does not appear to affect all Chromebooks. Most reports are from Grunt and Hatch, which are internal code names used to refer to specific boards on certain Chromebook models. This makes it easy to isolate the available models that can be affected by the error. About Chromebooks It contains a useful list of all possible forms in no particular order:

Grunt-based Chromebooks: HP Chromebook 14 Acer Chromebook 315 HP Chromebook 11a G6 EE Lenovo 14e Chromebook Acer Chromebook 311 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Lenovo 100e AMD der 2. Generation Lenovo 300e 2. AMD Generation Hatch-based Chromebooks: Acer Chromebook 712 Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and Chromebook 2 Asus Chromebook Flip C435

If you’re curious, you can check which board your Chromebook is using Recommendations This device list الأجهزة or who Writing chrome://version in the Chromebook address bar. The Three lines below, next to a program. Your forum name at the end.

Not all devices are listed Above is experiencing the problem apparently plaguing the update version 91.0.4472.147. But unless you You can afford to spend your spare time submitting bug reports, you may want to ignore notifications to Update your software, at least for a few more days. also Turn off Chromebook so it won’t turn on automatic updates. If you want to know when the coast is clear, you can bookmark at Official bug reportThis is a great theme that is made in this particular version.