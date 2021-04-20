The Last of Us 2 DLC may be planned, but is said to be no longer in development

Another 2 DLC was reportedly in the works, but the project was not fully materialized, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreyer.

On the MinnMax Show, Schreier talks about the projects Naughty Dog’s crew are working on as they wait for their next big studio project to leave pre-production. Some of them work on a multiplayer project The Last of Us 2 is a multiplayer game Others were taken to help Ein Remake von The Last of Us PS5 .

According to Sherry, there are currently no plans to expand The Last of Us 2. “I guess someday [Naughty Dog] He’s been thinking about DLC, but I don’t think that ever happened. It’s unclear at what stage of production the extra content might be, and Shreer says the studio “might be doing something else,” but it looks like the project has been put on hold, at least for now.

This roughly aligns with what Naughty Dog has said in the past – co-chair Neil Druckman said in June that it was There are no plans for DLC for a sequel . However, it remains surprising that the studio is ashamed of the additional narrative content, especially given the Left Behind DLC of the original game and the breadth of characters from which the DLC can be drawn.

Sinister himself says there are plenty of opportunities for Naughty Dog to change their mind, although the potential window for additional content could close nearly a year after the bonus content is released. In any case, it must be remembered that this is a far cry from the official announcement. Instead of a word from Naughty Dog or Sony, The Last of Us’s success means anything is possible.

