The “last generation”: the climate posters want to paralyze Vienna

Climate posters want to paralyze Vienna for at least three weeks Climate activists from the 'last generation' plan their biggest protest yet. They want to ban morning traffic in the Austrian capital for three weeks. published Apr 28, 2023 at 7:54 am

The "Last Generation" group has announced that it wants to lock down the Austrian capital, Vienna, for at least three weeks. "Maybe a fourth week is possible," said spokesman Florian Wagner. Traffic must be disrupted to draw attention to climate protection measures. Right now, 60 activists will take part – twice as many as in February.

Newcomers will only be trained for campaigns, but must then stick to the streets again on weekdays.

group activists »last generationThey are planning their biggest wave of protests in Austria so far. From Tuesday morning traffic in Vienna will be paralyzed every day for three weeks, Heute.at reports.

A spokesman for Florian Wagner, known for his color attack on a portrait of Klimt in the Leopold Museum, said a fourth week might be possible. “It depends on the number of people involved,” he continues. Right now, 60 activists will take part – twice as many as in February.

Newcomers are trained

Newcomers will only be trained for campaigns, but must return on working days Stick to the streets. Traffic must be disrupted to draw attention to climate protection measures. Co-founder Martha Krumbeck won’t be around to begin with: She’s currently serving a two-week alternative prison sentence.

The Last Generation group in Austria describes itself as a “non-violent resistance movement that can no longer be ignored”. According to its statement, “the main movement to protect the environment and the majority of citizens has been ignored for decades.” According to science, there is hardly any time left to secure our livelihood. Less voluntary driving or consuming less meat is no longer of benefit.

