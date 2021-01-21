The King of Fighters 15’s Meitenkun play has been revealed

Meitenkun has been revealed to King of Fighters 15. This is the first new character revealed to the King of Fighters 15 since the reveal. The first trailer Which included Shun’ei, K, Leona, Mai, Kyo, and Benimaru.

Of course, this is Meitenkun’s second appearance in the King of Fighters series as he made his debut in King of Fighters 14. Along with Shun’ei, Meitenkun was trained by Tung Fu Rue.

This fighter is weird because he always looks so sleepy. Oddly enough, he tends to carry his pillow in battle with him.

Despite all this, Meitenkun is still considered a very skilled fighter within the King of Fighters tradition. While Meitenkun has a very calm attitude, it has been noticed that he often defeats Shun’ei, the protagonist of The King of Fighters 14 and 15.

During the trailer, Meitenkun shows his ability to attack with energy based attacks. By putting his energy into his pillow, even head-pad attacks can damage opponents.

At the end of the trailer, we are asked to “Seize next week for more information.” Check out the Meitenkun trailer below:

Click images for larger versions