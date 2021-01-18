The Jinshin effect was found to be exploited in a hypostatic symphony event

Free-to-play miHoYo title players, Jinshin effect, They discovered an exploit that could be an unintended feature of a newly introduced Hypostatic Symphony event Thanks to the design of the President’s Meetings. [Thanks, GameRant!]

In the new event, players face differences to enemy Hypostasis in the game. One of these differences is Violet Lightning Concerto, which resists electrical damage with electrical damage in AOE and can be countered in both single-player and co-op modes. At the start of that battle, the player characters’ health bars and Elemental Burst metrics are automatically filled to the limit. This bonus also applies to other Hypostatic Symphony Challenges. While this effect can help players confront event monsters, there is nothing to stop them from simply exiting the match through the pause menu.

With a quick and easy way to recharge these resources, players should be able to perform other tasks in the game more efficiently. It’s not clear if the developers will do anything to mitigate these exploit benefits outside of the event’s fights, but even if they don’t, the Hypostatic Symphony event will continue on January 31, 2021.

Hypostatic Symphony Rewards Includes the name card for Hypostasis and Primogems.

Jinshin effect Available for PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version is currently under development. A recent update to the game He added a new story mission along with a new banner featuring Ganyu and Xiangling.