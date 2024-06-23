The Japanese Imperial Couple are on a state visit to Great Britain

The royal couple landed at London’s Stansted Airport on Saturday evening. The official program begins on Tuesday.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan For three days State visit Came to Great Britain.
Weekends and early Mondays are reserved for personal appointments;
Among other things, it includes a carriage procession at Buckingham Palace, a military ceremony by the Royal Guards and a visit to the museums. Naruhito will also lay a wreath at the grave of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The highlight of the visit was the state banquet Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening.
64-year-old Naruhito is prime minister Japanese Government Guest In England for over two decades. According to Buckingham Palace, she will be seated with King Charles III. Also meet Queen Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William and other members of the British royal family.
Before his departure, Naruhito told reporters that the British royal family had treated him “like a member of the family” during his time at Oxford in the 1980s. At the time he was invited to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for a few days: “I have very fond memories of the Queen driving and inviting me to barbecues and Prince Philip driving me around,” the 64-year-old said.
The Japanese imperial couple rarely take state trips and have gradually scaled back their overseas trips after the coronavirus pandemic. The visit to Britain will be Emperor Naruhito’s second official state visit since ascending the throne in 2019. Last year he was a royal guest in Indonesia.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”
More Stories
Trump vs. Biden in a TV fight – dates at a glance
Formula 1: Verstappen wins in rain in Canada: “Crazy Race”
Predictions and predictions for the 2024 Great Britain election: when will the first results come in?