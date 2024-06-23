The Japanese Imperial Couple are on a state visit to Great Britain

Among other things, it includes a carriage procession at Buckingham Palace, a military ceremony by the Royal Guards and a visit to the museums. Naruhito will also lay a wreath at the grave of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The highlight of the visit was the state banquet Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening.

64-year-old Naruhito is prime minister Japanese Government Guest In England for over two decades. According to Buckingham Palace, she will be seated with King Charles III. Also meet Queen Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William and other members of the British royal family.

Before his departure, Naruhito told reporters that the British royal family had treated him “like a member of the family” during his time at Oxford in the 1980s. At the time he was invited to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for a few days: “I have very fond memories of the Queen driving and inviting me to barbecues and Prince Philip driving me around,” the 64-year-old said.