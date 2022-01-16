The James Webb Space Telescope: A New Era in Astronomy

podcast by



On Christmas Day, it’s finally time: an Ariane 5 rocket with the James Webb Space Telescope on board was launched from a spaceport in French Guiana.

This was the initial culmination of a massive project implemented by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency. the The construction time was more than 20 yearsThe costs are about ten billion US dollars. Thousands of scientists have participated in the mission over the years. went out A complex telescope with unprecedented capabilities. However, because it will be 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, the space telescope cannot be serviced or repaired.

The onset and the first few weeks in space are observed with the corresponding tension. On the way to the destination, the collapsing telescope was exposed Step by Step. It was a crucial maneuver, for example unfurlDesigned to protect James Webb from the heat of the sun.

A new era of astronomy?

The goal is to use the James Webb Space Telescope to research the history of the universe more than ever before. The telescope will observe a variety of points in space over the years Francesca Konitzer.

James Webb should have been able to watch it almost until the Big Bang. Astronomers hope that a new era of astronomy will begin with the capabilities of the telescope.