The International Atomic Energy Agency now has access to images from nuclear facilities

Iran agreed to extend the deal on surveillance cameras at its nuclear facilities.

As announced by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, it will have access to the data for at least another month. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the cameras provide, among other things, images that show for example counterfeit seals affixed to nuclear materials and equipment. Iran recently threatened to allow the agreement to expire. The decision comes amid efforts to revive the international nuclear deal. The treaty aims to prevent Tehran from building nuclear weapons. Discussions about this have been going on in Vienna for more than a month. The European Union, Germany, France, Great Britain, China and Russia are negotiating directly with Iran. The American delegation only participates indirectly and does not sit at the same table with Iranian representatives.

In 2018, under President Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the treaty and imposed new sanctions. Since then, Iran no longer sees itself bound by requirements such as upper limits for uranium enrichment.

This message was broadcast on May 24, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.