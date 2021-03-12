The Interim Government of National Solidarity in Libya – A joint declaration with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the United States welcomes Libya’s approval.

The governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States welcome the House of Representatives vote to approve the Transitional Government of National Unity.

We appreciate the commitment of the Libyan people to restore the unity of their country. We pay tribute to all the Libyan actors who have enabled the creative participation of these voices through an organization that represents the voices of the Libyan people.

This result is an essential step towards unifying Libyan institutions and finding a comprehensive political solution to the crisis that plagues Libya and its people. Through the Berlin process, the United Nations will also reach the Libyan people. We will support the efforts with our partners.

We salute the statement of Prime Minister Al-Sarraj, welcome the House of Representatives vote and express our readiness to transfer power and call on all current Libyan officials and actors to demonstrate equal responsibility and ensure that all skills are delivered smoothly and constructively. And its obligations towards the Interim Government of National Unity. The main task of the new interim executive will be to organize free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021. After that, power will be transferred to Libya’s democratically elected leaders. Full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2020; Initiate a process of national reconciliation; And meet the basic needs of the Libyan people.

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States welcomed the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the perimeter of the airport to allow members of Parliament to safely attend the parliamentary session in Sirte. Appreciation of JMC 5 + 5 work to make this possible. Such a development is important to represent an irreversible step towards the full implementation of the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from all parts of Libya.

The United Nations Security Council calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Libya, and we thank the Special Representative of the Aid Mission (UNSMIL) and the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, John Kubik, for their tireless efforts to achieve stability in Libya and ensure stability. And prosperity for the people.

