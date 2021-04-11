The incident in Natanz was not a coincidence. In fact, the damage is worse than what Iran reveals

The Natanz incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, was not an “accident” and the damage is much greater than what Iran is offering to the public. Day Jerusalem Post Learn. Behrouz Kamalondi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency, told Fars News Agency that an “accident” occurred Sunday morning in the electricity distribution network of the Iranian nuclear power plant, Natanz, which is the country’s main uranium enrichment facility.

Reports indicate that the alleged incident stemmed from a cyber attack, possibly by Israel. Natanz has been targeted in the past Israeli Cyber ​​operations according to foreign reports. In 2010, the Stuxnet virus attacked the facility in a joint operation with the United States, destroying more than 1,000 centrifuges. Kamalondi said that the accident did not result in injury or pollution, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated and more information will be revealed at a later time.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that Iran had begun pumping uranium hexafluoride gas into its advanced IR-6 and IR-5 centrifuges at Natanz.

newly Mail Mentioned Iran is still on the verge of recovering to the point it was before the July 2020 explosion in terms of its ability to assemble new and advanced centrifuges. The reported incident occurs less than a month after the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that Iran had done so After fertilization At the Natanz facility, less than a year later The blame was placed on Israel Foreign reports of an alleged attack on the facility are said to have had a significant impact on Iran’s nuclear program.

READ A storm in March 2021: The Arctic storm has blown over Great Britain - with dire consequences for Germany In the alleged attack last year, Iranian reports originally referred to the explosion as an “accident” without giving any further details. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Präsentation (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “The centrifuge assembly hall was blown up by the enemy a few months ago, but we did not stop and temporarily erected the hall that made up for the lost hall.” AEO president Ali Akbar Salehi said on Saturday, according to Fars. Salehi did not reveal the “enemy” behind last year’s attack. Salehi added that Iran is working to transfer sensitive facilities on the Natanz subway in the hope that new underground halls will be ready next year, and Defense Minister Lloyd Austin is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Sunday to review the Iranian and Iranian nuclear program. Activities in the region, including with Israeli officials. This is the first visit by a senior Biden administration official. “The IDF’s operations in the Middle East are not hidden from the enemy,” Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said at a ceremony on Sunday. “Thanks to the complex and sophisticated operations, the past year has been one of the safest years the citizens of the State of Israel have known. We will continue to work with strength and wisdom.”

The incident is also attributed to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran over a series of attacks on Iranian and Israeli naval ships. Recent reports indicate that Israel has struck dozens of Iranian ships in the past few years.

On Tuesday, an Iranian military spokesman accused Israel and the United States of causing an explosion in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Saviz Container And in the Red Sea, in a statement to Sputnik news agency Thursday.

“The United States is undoubtedly involved in all attempts to undermine and harm Iran,” the spokesman said, adding that Tehran had not accused any of the Gulf states of being involved in the incident.

The report also comes when Iran meets with European and American officials to discuss the possibility of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned several times last week that Israel would defend itself against Iranian threats, stressing that Israel would work to combat Iran’s nuclear ambitions.