The Natanz incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, was not an “accident” and the damage is much greater than what Iran is offering to the public. Day Jerusalem Post Learn. Behrouz Kamalondi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency, told Fars News Agency that an “accident” occurred Sunday morning in the electricity distribution network of the Iranian nuclear power plant, Natanz, which is the country’s main uranium enrichment facility.
Kamalondi said that the accident did not result in injury or pollution, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated and more information will be revealed at a later time.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that Iran had begun pumping uranium hexafluoride gas into its advanced IR-6 and IR-5 centrifuges at Natanz.
“The centrifuge assembly hall was blown up by the enemy a few months ago, but we did not stop and temporarily erected the hall that made up for the lost hall.” AEO president Ali Akbar Salehi said on Saturday, according to Fars. Salehi did not reveal the “enemy” behind last year’s attack.
“The IDF’s operations in the Middle East are not hidden from the enemy,” Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said at a ceremony on Sunday. “Thanks to the complex and sophisticated operations, the past year has been one of the safest years the citizens of the State of Israel have known. We will continue to work with strength and wisdom.”
The incident is also attributed to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran over a series of attacks on Iranian and Israeli naval ships. Recent reports indicate that Israel has struck dozens of Iranian ships in the past few years.
“The United States is undoubtedly involved in all attempts to undermine and harm Iran,” the spokesman said, adding that Tehran had not accused any of the Gulf states of being involved in the incident.
The report also comes when Iran meets with European and American officials to discuss the possibility of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned several times last week that Israel would defend itself against Iranian threats, stressing that Israel would work to combat Iran’s nuclear ambitions.