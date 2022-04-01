The image of the International Space Station taken from Earth is so clear that you can see the astronauts

A man has captured one of the clearest images ever taken from the International Space Station from Earth.

German photographer Sebastian Voltmer has created a stunning photograph of two astronauts as they walk through space.

Sebastian took a ‘unique’ photo early last week and later shared his work on Twitter.

He wrote of the photo: “I feel like I’ve been taken once in my life.”

This may be the first photo of Earth that shows an astronaut on Earth he is At the same time.”

The image was taken on March 23 when the space station, orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400 km, flew over Germany.

At the time, astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer were climbing outside a space lab while on their planned space walk.

They performed a series of small parts installations and repairs during a seven-hour maintenance mission in Zero Gravity.

Sebastian captured the image through the C11 EdgeHD telescope in St Wendell, western Germany, the birthplace of ESA astronaut Maurer.

He can be seen working near the International Space Station’s Columbus Laboratory in Europe, while Raja can be seen atop the “Canadarm2” robotic arm.

Sebastian’s original goal was to take a picture of the International Space Station while his compatriot was working abroad.

Astronauts Chari and Maurer climbed around the outside of a space lab. Courtesy of SeVoSpace

NASA astronaut Raja Chari waves his family before being taken to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket by the Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 10, 2021. Getty Images/Joe Riddell

Matthias Maurer, ESA astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS), can be seen on a video screen during a live phone call with the Federal President. Photo by Aliank / Christoph Soeder

Only two days later, on the advice of fellow astrophotographer Philip Smith, did he realize that he had captured Raja as well.

Sebastian wrote, “After two days of the spacewalk, Smith called me.” space-weather.com.

“He is an internationally known photographer for everything related to the International Space Station and has been featured in many media.

“Smith, obsessed with the International Space Station, noticed that NASA astronaut Raja Chari was also in my picture.”

The couple remain in the outpost and make up half of its current population.

Yesterday, a NASA astronaut finally returned to Earth after Russia previously threatened to abandon him in space.

Mark Vande Hee, 55, arrived from the International Space Station on March 30 aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Peter Dobrov, landed just after 07:28 ET (12:28 UK time).

In response to the sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Space Agency has indicated that it will leave Russia behind.

The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, released an ominous video on March 13 that shows the mission’s astronauts traveling home without Hei.

Rogozin is known for making inflammatory comments on social media to create panic in the West.

Roscosmos later clarified that he had no intention of leaving Hei behind.

