The homes of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell have been vandalized

After McConnell’s Louisville home was marked with graffiti early Saturday morning, a Kentucky Republican denounced the incident as a “radical tantrum”.

“Subversion and the politics of fear have no place in our society,” McConnell said in a statement. “My wife and I have not been intimidated by this toxic book. We just hope our Louisville neighbors won’t be upset by this extreme tantrum.” .

The phrase “Were’s (sic) My Money” was written on McConnell’s front door in what looked like white spray paint, according to photos taken from the scene. CNN Affiliate WDRB

Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Fifth Division is investigating and has not yet identified any suspects.

Early Friday morning, Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized, according to the San Francisco Police Department. And the police department said in a statement obtained by CNN that “unknown suspects drew drawings on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.” SFPD’s Special Investigations Division is investigating. CNN reached out to Pelosi for comment. The two separate incidents came as Democratic senators and independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont pushed, unsuccessfully, to vote in the Senate on $ 2,000 incentive checks on Friday as the 116th convention drew nearer. The effort was blocked by Senate Republicans, including McConnell, who largely argued that increased stimulus checks would not be the kind of “targeted relief” needed to respond to the economic distress caused by the pandemic, despite the fact that President Donald Trump called To that amount, the House of Representatives on Monday approved a measure to increase direct payments to Americans. READ Brian Harsin appointed Auburn Head Coach McConnell has been critical of paying more checks, saying several times that the amount is “simply not the right approach” and reiterating the argument that many of them are “socialism for the rich.” Pelosi and the Democrats moved quickly to pass legislation on increasing payments after Trump complained following bipartisan efforts last week that included $ 600 in incentive checks for many Americans. Home This legislation was passed on Monday. The second stimulus package approved by Congress included direct payments of $ 600, half of the amount provided in the first round of checks, which were disbursed in the spring.

CNN’s Claire Furan and Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.