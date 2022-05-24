The group says Britain is risking its lives

After the withdrawal of Western soldiers, Great Britain also expelled people from Afghanistan last year. One group is now coming to an end: responsible management is endangering human lives. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been critical.

London.A parliamentary committee has said the British deportation from Afghanistan last year was life threatening. In its report released on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said there was a lack of decision-making ability and accountability and leadership failure. “Unfortunately, this has deprived many of the opportunity to leave Afghanistan and endanger their lives,” said Tom Dukent, the Tory’s group leader. The panel called for the resignation of Philip Barton, a senior foreign official in charge.

Former Foreign Minister Rob has come under fire

Last year – shortly after the expulsion mission was completed – then-Secretary of State Dominic Robb was criticized for not breaking his holiday on important days of the mission. In the cabinet reshuffle, Rob was later transferred to the Ministry of Justice.

Johnson was accused of kicking the cat out

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also made it clear in the committee report: MPs see signs that he may have played a decisive role in the controversial expulsion of dogs and cats from Kabul. The committee has sought an explanation for the incident.

