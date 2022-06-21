The Group of Seven in numbers 2022 – Federal Statistical Office





Energy consumption

In a world where resources are becoming increasingly scarce, the future viability of our societies depends greatly on the energy supplies that provide the raw materials. Reducing losses during conversion, transportation and storage should increase energy efficiency. However, in all G7 countries, per capita energy consumption in 2019 remained well above the world average.

Renewable energies

The sustainable use of natural resources is inconceivable without the expansion of renewable energies. Renewable energies were widely used in Canada in 2019 (22% of total energy consumption). Italy and Germany came out loud International Energy Agency to 17% each. In contrast, the share of sun, wind, hydropower and geothermal energy was relatively small in Japan (8%).

Energy consumption

Global electricity consumption has doubled over the past 30 years. Among the G7 countries, only the UK made small annual electricity savings of about 1% during this period.

There were clear differences among the G7 countries with regard to per capita electricity consumption. Canadians used nearly three times as much as UK residents. In Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom, per capita consumption declined between 1990 and 2020. However, in all G7 countries, it was still above the world average.

emissions

In 2015, in the Paris Climate Agreement, the international community set itself the goal of limiting global warming caused by greenhouse gases to less than two degrees Celsius. Carbon dioxide is the most important greenhouse gas. It occurs especially when burning fossil fuels.

Between 1990 and 2020, annual global carbon emissions from fossil fuels increased by 58%. The G7 countries were responsible for 21% of global emissions in 2020. In terms of per capita consumption, a comparison of the G7 countries showed Canada and the United States with carbon dioxide 2 – The emission of about 14 tons per capita in the front line. Compared to 1990, all G7 countries except Canada managed to increase CO2 2 – Already reduce emissions. The largest savings were recorded in the UK (-46.6%) and Germany (-37.5%).

Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels country global emissions share for each inhabitant Change since 1990 related to Gross domestic product % metric tons % kg per 1000 internal US$ 2020 Germany 1.8 7.7 -37.5 150 France 0.8 4.3 -27.4 99 Italia 0.8 5.0 -30.9 128 Japan 3.0 8.4 -8.7 214 Canada 1.5 14.4 +19.7 311 United kingdom 0.9 4.7 -46.6 112 United State 12.6 13.7 -10.5 229 source Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions – 2021 Report (EDGAR/JRC)

Data Status 06/15/2022