The Group of Seven and the European Union condemn Hong Kong’s election law change

The G7 countries and the European Union are strongly critical of the recent change in election law in Hong Kong. We, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, unanimously express our grave concern over the Chinese authorities’ decision to remove the mention of a joint statement issued by senior diplomats Friday evening, that the democratic elements in the Labor Party are severely undermining Fundamental to the electoral system in Hong Kong. ”Such a decision indicates that“ the authorities in mainland China are determined to silence dissenting voices and positions in Hong Kong. ”

Show over Hong Kong, dts news agency

The package of changes approved by the NPC, along with mass arrests of pro-democracy activists and politicians, undermines the high degree of autonomy that Hong Kong enjoys under the “one country, two systems” principle, as the Group of Seven delegates wrote. Also on suppressing political pluralism, which conflicts with the goal of universal suffrage, which is enshrined in the Basic Law. In addition, the changes will restrict freedom of expression, a right enshrined in the British-Chinese Joint Declaration. The Foreign Ministers demanded that Hong Kong people be trusted to cast With their votes in the willful interest of Hong Kong.

Dealing with different viewpoints, not suppressing them, is the “right way” to ensure stability and prosperity in Hong Kong. “We call on China to act in accordance with the British-Chinese Joint Declaration and its other legal obligations and respect fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong in accordance with the Basic Law. We also call on China and the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in Hong Kong’s political institutions and end the unjustified repression of those who defend democratic values ​​and defend Rights and freedoms. “