“The Greatest Witch Hunt”. Trump testifies under oath in New York.

While the Mar-a-Lago search included documents he shouldn’t have taken, the former president has to testify in court today about his Trump Organization.

Former US President Donald Trump will testify under oath about his business dealings today, August 10, as part of a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General’s office. Trump announced this on the Truth Social network he co-founded.

The investigation includes allegations that Trump’s company, The Trump Organization, misrepresented the value of some of its holdings, thereby deceiving banks and tax authorities. “Tomorrow I will meet with the racist attorney general of New York to continue the largest witch hunt in US history!” Trump wrote on the Truth Social.

He repeated his accusation of racism against Attorney General Letitia James the black. “My big company and I are under attack from all sides,” Trump added. Banana Republic! James said their investigation revealed that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading assessments of assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers to obtain loans and tax benefits.

Trump denied the allegations. In parallel with James’ civil investigation into the Manhattan case, the criminal investigation is still ongoing. Just a few days ago, FBI officials searched the former president’s property in Florida. The investigation revolves around the suspicion that Trump took classified documents with him when he left the White House.

