The grape harvest attracts 400 interested people

41 products from all over Switzerland, with the exception of Ticino, offered the public immersion in the midst of the vineyards. – Felix Wolf

About 400 people across Switzerland took part in the first national grape harvest day on Saturday. He was working in the vineyards and tasting in the program.

About 400 people across Switzerland took part in the first national grape harvest day on Saturday. He was working in the vineyards and tasting in the program.

After two successful editions in Valais in 2018 and 2019, the “Au coeur des vendanges” was held for the first time nationally, the organizers of Swiss Wine Promotion wrote on Saturday. The idea was to attract the townspeople as well as young and old to the vineyards.

41 products from all over Switzerland, with the exception of Ticino, offered the public immersion in the midst of the vineyards. More than 400 people have registered, Swiss Wine wrote. The cost of participating in the event is 40 francs per person.

15 percent losses in FOD

In 2021, carpenters also had a lot to do in Vaud: Spring frosts, bad weather and a fungal infestation—like powdery mildew—weakened the harvest. In canton Vaud, losses range from 10 to 15 percent. However, this varies greatly depending on the plot, region and method of cultivation, said François Monti, president of the Viticulture Association of Vaudois. But the quality of the grapes is high.

Leonard Pfister, a brewer and winery owner, showed interested people through his vineyards in Ivorn (VD). For his part, Pfister spoke of a “very difficult year”, but September made it possible to mitigate the consequences of powdery mildew.

The fluctuating weather could have affected the growth of the buds and thus the beginning of the harvest. The liquor scientist said that the timing of the Chasilas flowering sets the pace for the rest of the harvest. It takes three weeks before the crop can be evaluated, and it takes longer to taste the grape juice.