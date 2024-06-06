The Gemini app is also officially available in German-speaking countries

The smartphone app for Google’s AI Gemini has been available for download in several European countries since this week, including Switzerland, Germany and Austria – but initially only for Android users. For iOS, Google plans to implement Gemini directly into the Google app for Apple devices.

Using the Android app, the AI ​​chat can be used directly, including all the functions known from Gemini’s web access. Commonly used voice commands for Google Assistant, such as setting alarms, initiating calls, and scheduling reminders, are also included in the Gemini app, according to Google. Other posts will follow in the future. Gemini supports German, French, and Italian in written and spoken language.

In addition to downloading the app, Android users can now activate AI-based features in Google Assistant settings. Gemini can be activated using the “Hey Google” command or by pressing a specific button and can provide information about the current content stored on the smartphone at the time of use. (document)

