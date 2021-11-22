The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit scheduled for early December in Liverpool

https://snanews.de/20211122/g7-gipfel-aussensminister-4410681.html
The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers will meet in Liverpool from December 10-12 to discuss, among other things, economic resilience in … 11/22/2021, SNA
“Secretary of State Liz Truss will receive her counterparts from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union for a period of three days, from Friday 10 December to Sunday 12 December,” the letter reads. Ministers are expected to discuss a range of global issues, including post-Covid economic resilience, global health and human rights issues. As a testament to the UK’s growing orientation in the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, among others, are taking part in the G7 foreign ministers meeting for the first time.
Eckhard Coker
Foolish. It’s Fastnet time. The G7 is an insignificant institution for countries that want to protect themselves from economic ruin with the help of stronger countries. Who still needs the weary ex-colonists and feel the imperialists today?
fifties
One wants to coordinate with Southeast Asian countries, which are a little different with China, and, if possible, push the process even further. Its success depends on China’s continued opposition, or a sudden change in the situation caused by the enthusiastic actions of the “West”.
The G7 foreign and development ministers will meet in Liverpool from 10-12 December to discuss, among other things, economic resilience in the post-Covid era. This was announced by the British Foreign Office, on Monday, which will act as host.
“I will receive our friends and partners to discuss how we can build closer economic, technological and security relations on a global scale and help the British people,” the British Foreign Secretary was quoted as saying in the text.
As a sign of the United Kingdom’s growing thrust between the Indo-Pacific, foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, are due to attend the G7 foreign ministers meeting for the first time. .
