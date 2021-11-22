Economy

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit scheduled for early December in Liverpool

November 22, 2021
Faye Stephens

https://snanews.de/20211122/g7-gipfel-aussensminister-4410681.html

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit scheduled for early December in Liverpool

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Summit scheduled for early December in Liverpool

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers will meet in Liverpool from December 10-12 to discuss, among other things, economic resilience in … 11/22/2021, SNA

2021-11-22T07:44+0100

2021-11-22T07:44+0100

2021-11-22T07:44+0100

European Union

Politician

g7

summit meeting

Great Britain

ASEAN

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e5/08/04/3080369_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_50ccafe12894a4e39a2cf6904e882fd9.jpg

“Secretary of State Liz Truss will receive her counterparts from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union for a period of three days, from Friday 10 December to Sunday 12 December,” the letter reads. Ministers are expected to discuss a range of global issues, including post-Covid economic resilience, global health and human rights issues. As a testament to the UK’s growing orientation in the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, among others, are taking part in the G7 foreign ministers meeting for the first time.

https://snanews.de/20211023/g7-4066426.html

Eckhard Coker

Foolish. It’s Fastnet time. The G7 is an insignificant institution for countries that want to protect themselves from economic ruin with the help of stronger countries. Who still needs the weary ex-colonists and feel the imperialists today?

4

fifties

One wants to coordinate with Southeast Asian countries, which are a little different with China, and, if possible, push the process even further. Its success depends on China’s continued opposition, or a sudden change in the situation caused by the enthusiastic actions of the “West”.

See also  ▷ Night vandalism in a shop in Dortmund

3

4

Great Britain

2021

newsletter

d_di

SN

[email protected]

+493075010627

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e5/08/04/3080369_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_585bc66dfdb410f38b7509d00175cba7.jpg

European Union (eu), Politics, G7, Summit, Great Britain, ASEAN

The G7 foreign and development ministers will meet in Liverpool from 10-12 December to discuss, among other things, economic resilience in the post-Covid era. This was announced by the British Foreign Office, on Monday, which will act as host.

“Secretary of State Liz Truss will receive her counterparts from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union for a period of three days, from Friday December 10 to Sunday December 12,” the statement read. Message. Ministers are expected to discuss a range of global issues, including economic resilience in the post-Covid era, global health and human rights issues.

“I will receive our friends and partners to discuss how we can build closer economic, technological and security relations on a global scale and help the British people,” the British Foreign Secretary was quoted as saying in the text.

As a sign of the United Kingdom’s growing thrust between the Indo-Pacific, foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, are due to attend the G7 foreign ministers meeting for the first time. .

G7 Trade Ministers meet in London on October 22, 2021 - SNA, 1920, 10/23/2021

The G7 countries support the digitization of commercial documents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *