The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers will meet in Liverpool from December 10-12 to discuss, among other things, economic resilience in … 11/22/2021, SNA

“Secretary of State Liz Truss will receive her counterparts from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union for a period of three days, from Friday 10 December to Sunday 12 December,” the letter reads. Ministers are expected to discuss a range of global issues, including post-Covid economic resilience, global health and human rights issues. As a testament to the UK’s growing orientation in the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, among others, are taking part in the G7 foreign ministers meeting for the first time.

Eckhard Coker Foolish. It’s Fastnet time. The G7 is an insignificant institution for countries that want to protect themselves from economic ruin with the help of stronger countries. Who still needs the weary ex-colonists and feel the imperialists today? 4

fifties One wants to coordinate with Southeast Asian countries, which are a little different with China, and, if possible, push the process even further. Its success depends on China’s continued opposition, or a sudden change in the situation caused by the enthusiastic actions of the “West”. See also ▷ Night vandalism in a shop in Dortmund 3

