The G7 countries make a global digital tax a priority

Washington / London The Group of Seven Leading Industrial Nations (G7) has developed an international approach to taxing internet companies as a priority. After a hypothetical G7 finance ministers meeting on Friday, the UK announced that all participants committed to “an international solution to the tax challenges of the digital economy”.

Great Britain – the current chair of the G7 – has called for a common approach to taxing internet giants by the middle of the year. The deadline corresponds to a request from the G20 countries. In addition to Great Britain, the G7 includes Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Italy and Canada.

Many countries are currently trying to take a universal approach as possible to taxing companies such as Amazon And the Google To exist. However, under President Donald Trump, the United States has blocked progress that would particularly affect American companies.