The G7 agrees on digital trade rules

Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier represented Germany in the digital trade negotiations.

(Photo: Reuters)

London The seven largest Western industrialized nations (G7) have agreed on common rules for digital commerce. The British presidency of the Group of Seven said, on Friday, following a meeting of trade ministers in London, that a breakthrough could lead to the liberation of deals worth hundreds of billions of pounds.

The agreement is a compromise between the strict data protection of European countries and the more open approach of the USA. Among other things, it concerns the principles of cross-border data movement, protection of employees and consumers, and digital commerce systems.

The G7 has rejected digital protectionism and authoritarianism, according to the statement released by the United Kingdom. In a supplementary document, the G7 wrote: “We must address unjustified obstacles to cross-border data flow, while continuing to pay attention to data protection, privacy and intellectual property protection, and security.”