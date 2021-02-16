The future of the ex-president in the party: The majority of Republican voters want Trump to continue playing an important role – politics

Biden: The End of a Sad Chapter in United States History

US President Joe Biden His predecessor, Donald Trump, was acquitted “End of a sad chapter” Classification of American History. “Even if the last vote did not lead to an indictment, the substance of the claim is indisputable.”According to a statement issued by the White House on Saturday evening (local time), Biden said. 57 senators found former President Trump guilty of “inciting a deadly revolution against our democracy.”

In a brief review of the presidential election questioned by Trump and the events that followed, and that ended on January 6 Storming the Capitol Five people were killed, Biden spoke of a “sad chapter in our history”. This showed that democracy is fragile and must always be defended.

Now this conflict must end and heal the nation’s soul. Biden warned that “this is the task ahead of us, which we must deal with together.” Biden concluded with the word “Like the United States of America” ​​and emphasized “United.”

The US Senate had acquitted Trump in the impeachment proceedings of the charge of “incitement to riot.” A majority of 57 senators voted to convict the Republican on Saturday, but missed the two-thirds majority of 67 votes needed for conviction in the Senate. 50 Democrats and seven Republicans have voted to convict Trump. (Dpa)