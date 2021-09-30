The former president’s “music man” calmed down – Donald Trump was boiling with anger – and allowed himself to be appeased by cat music

– Donald Trump was boiling with anger – and allowed himself to be appeased by cat music According to a new book, the former president is said to have trusted the “man of music” during his tenure. He would often play the same song to comfort Trump.

Afraid of choleric outbursts: Donald Rump apparently liked to be quieted down by show-stopping tunes. Photo: Keystone

It’s an open secret that Donald Trump turned into Cooley during his tenure. Former press spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham described some “terrifying” tantrums in her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now. According to this, Trump is said to have shouted at his then-legal advisor Pat Cipollone several times to dismiss his plans as “immoral or illegal”.

In such cases, an employee named Max Miller (Gresham’s ex-boyfriend) was usually called upon to play certain songs and show tunes to the president, according to a report from “The New York Times” about the book. The “music man,” as his colleagues called him, had the task of calming the head collie when a storm was forming. According to the author, Trump found one song particularly comforting: “Memory” from the musical “Cats.”

It is not clear who came up with the idea. One thing is for sure: it was good. Who knows what saved the world because “The Music Man” played cat music for Trump when he faced a panic again. And who knows what the president would have done had his campaign events not been accompanied by the soothing Cats songs – even if composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and singer Betty Buckley would have preferred to save themselves, American media reported.

